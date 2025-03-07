HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shukla, Shelar to represent India in ACC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 07, 2025 20:54 IST

BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla

IMAGE: BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI vice-president and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla will represent India on the Board of Directors at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) while former treasurer and BJP heavyweight Ashish Shelar will be the Executive Board Member in the continental body, secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Friday.

 

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah taking over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council, his position on the ACC Board became vacant. Till recently he was President, ACC.

"On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing and strengthening cricket in Asia," Saikia was quoted as saying in a press release.

In the next ACC cycle, Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi is slated to head the continental institution.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
