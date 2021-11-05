Should India retain same team against Scotland?

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Having got some of their mojo back, India will look to continue the momentum when they take on Scotland in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match in Dubai on Friday.

India got their campaign back on track with a dominant 66 run victory against Afghanistan to register their first points in the World Cup after suffering huge defeats in their opening two games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, restored as opener, took the Bangladesh bowling attack apart with his wonderful strokeplay, while K L Rahul also showed his class with an aggressive half-century, as they laid the foundation for India's huge total.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya's splendid showing in the death overs were a much-needed boost for the Indians, who struggled in the batting department in the first two games.

The Indian bowlers were clinical as Afghanistan never really threatened with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first T20 International in four years, made a dream comeback with figures of 2/14 in four overs, while Mohammed Shami returned with good figures of 3/32.

The thumping win kept India's hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals although much will depend on the other results in the group.

Captain Virat Kohli will hope for an encore with another power-packed performance against Scotland who lost their first three games -- against Afghanistan, Namibia and New Zealand respectively.

However, as the Scots showed against New Zealand, they cannot be taken lightly as they put in a good fight with both bat and ball.

Except for an injury, India, will be expected to retain the same playing XI against Scotland.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy missed the Afghanistan game with 'a left calf issue' and will be left out of the Scotland game even if he is ruled fit, considering Ashwin's good showing with the ball.

Should India make any changes for the Scotland match? Should they try out leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who is yet to play a part in the World Cup?

Who do you feel should be part of India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup game against Scotland?

Please pick your India XI by clicking on the boxes below