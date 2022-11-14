News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider

Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 14, 2022 23:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shardul Thakur traded to Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur traded to Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as his former franchise Delhi Capitals traded him for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan.

Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games, including career-best figures of 4/36, in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over.

With the bat, he scored 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and a strike rate of 137.93.

 

"Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023," the IPL organisers said in a statement.

"Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders,"

The 25-year-old Aman, who was bought for Rs 20 Lakh in the 2022 IPL auction, had made his IPL debut last season for KKR.

Thakur is currently in New Zealand for the three-match ODI series.

Thakur is the third player to be traded by KKR after getting the services of New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Titans in another all-cash deal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Kidambi latest shuttler to pull out of Australian Open
Kidambi latest shuttler to pull out of Australian Open
Hayden proud of Team Pakistan despite defeat
Hayden proud of Team Pakistan despite defeat
Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati
Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati
Pride of tribals is India's pride, says Bhagwat
Pride of tribals is India's pride, says Bhagwat
Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab
Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab
TT legend Anchata Kamal to get Khel Ratna
TT legend Anchata Kamal to get Khel Ratna

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots

Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots

Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab

Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances