News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shami won't be rushed to Australia; to play Mushtaq Ali T20s

Shami won't be rushed to Australia; to play Mushtaq Ali T20s

Source: PTI
November 19, 2024 08:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the Bengal T20 squad is part of a fitness assessment ahead of a potential return to India's team for the latter half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who made a splendid return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy, was on Monday named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, starting on Saturday.

As reported by PTI earlier, Shami's inclusion in the Bengal T20 squad is part of a fitness assessment ahead of a potential return to the Indian team for the latter half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test series, beginning in Perth on Friday.

Playing his first competitive match after a year, the 34-year-old, who underwent a surgery for Achilles tendon injury on his left leg, claimed a match haul of seven wickets and also excelled with the bat against Madhya Pradesh to help Bengal secure their first win of the Ranji Trophy season.

 

BCCI medical team and national selectors want Shami to play a few more competitive games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to check if his body is holding up after multiple games even if it's a white ball format tournament, as per sources.

Sudip Kumar Gharami was named Bengal captain, who begin their campaign against Punjab in their Group A match in Rajkot.

Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab are the other teams in Group A. The final will be played in Bengaluru on December 15.

Squad: Sudip Kumar Gharami (captain), Abishek Porel (w/k), Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi (w/k), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Barman, Agniv Pan (w/k), Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth and Soummyadip Mandal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Shami Contemplate Suicide?
Did Shami Contemplate Suicide?
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'
'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'
'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?
Court denies bail to Raut aide in Covid centre scam
Court denies bail to Raut aide in Covid centre scam

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'Send Shami to Australia by the next flight!'
'Send Shami to Australia by the next flight!'
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!
Shami's dream comeback in Ranji Trophy!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances