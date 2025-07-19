Shami set to return for Bengal in upcoming domestic season

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami, who has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, hasn't featured for India since the Champions Trophy in March. Photograph: BCCI

Seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not picked for the ongoing Test series in England, has been named in Bengal's expanded list of 50 probables for the upcoming domestic season.



Shami could potentially be a part of the East Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, which kicks off on August 28, which could mark his return to competitive cricket, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



The 34-year-old, who has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, hasn't featured for India since the Champions Trophy in March. He was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.



In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Shami spearheaded the pace attack as India lifted the Champions Trophy with a commanding win over New Zealand in the final. Shami finished with nine wickets in five games, the joint-highest for India with mystery spinner

Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed as many scalps in three games.However, Shami struggled in IPL 2025 for his new team Sunrisers Hyderabad as he picked up six wickets in nine games at an economy of 8.63.He was not considered for the tour of England because of fitness issues after he was ruled out by the medical team, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said in May."He has had a little bit of a setback over the past week, got some MRIs done. He wasn't going to be able to play five Tests."

"Don't think his workload is where he needs to be. The Medical guys said he will be ruled out. We were hoping he will play some part, but if he is not fit, we would rather pick guys fit and available rather than waiting," he had said.



Before making his India comeback earlier this year, Shami was out of action for more than a year due to an ankle injury. Shami recovered successfully from the ankle surgery in February 2024 but started suffering pain in his right knee, for which he has been seeking treatment.