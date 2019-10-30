Shakib ban reactions: 'No sympathy for him'

October 30, 2019 11:40 IST

Have no sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan: Michael Vaughan

Shakib's ban-a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: Ramiz Raja

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja has termed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's ban from all cricketing activity as a lesson for all sportsmen and sports lovers. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for MCC

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has criticised Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for not reporting the match-fixing offer and added that he has no sympathy for the cricketer.

His remarks came after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to ban Shakib from all cricketing activity for two years, with one year of suspension.

"No sympathy what's so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what's so ever ... In this era, the players get briefed all the time about what they can and can't do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn't enough ... Should have been longer," Vaughan tweeted.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has termed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's ban from all cricketing activity as a lesson for all sportsmen and sports lovers.

He also said that if a player disregards the game and tries to become bigger than the game, then he/she should be ready for a fantastic fall. His remarks came after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to ban Shakib from all cricketing activity for two years, with one of year that suspended.

"So Shakib Al Hasan's ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad," Raja tweeted.

Shakib was banned from all cricketing activities on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, however, it is subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction.