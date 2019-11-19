Shahadat Hossain banned for assaulting teammate

November 19, 2019 23:09 IST

Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain on Tuesday was banned for five years, with two years suspension, for assaulting his teammate.

The incident took place during a National Cricket League (NCL) game when he physically assaulted Arafat Sunny Jr on the field. He was handed a fine of BDT 100,000 (USD 1200 approx) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Photograph: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

NCL's technical committee made the decision and Hossain can appeal against the penalty by November 26.

"We have banned Shahadat Hossain for five years with two years of suspended sentence. He can appeal by November 26. He has been reported with a Level 4 offence, based upon which the technical committee took the decision," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector who is part of the NCL's committee, as saying.

"What he did was very unfortunate. These incidents keep happening. BCB has a zero-tolerance policy for these things. No player will be spared. We have considered his previous history before taking this decision. It should serve as an example for all cricketers," he added.

In the past, he was suspended from all forms of the sport over allegations that he and his wife beat their 11-year-old maid.

The 33-year-old has represented Bangladesh in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is. Hossain has not played for Bangladesh since 2015.