Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Self belief' sees Nitish script rare record in IPL

'Self belief' sees Nitish script rare record in IPL

April 10, 2024 14:52 IST
Nitish Reddy set two records in the IPL on Tuesday

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy set two records in the IPL on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy etched his name in history books with a match-winning performance against the Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Nitish's all-round show meant he created a unique record during SRH's two-run win over PBKS on Tuesday.

 

With the bat, he struck a magnificent 64 in just 37 deliveries, and with the ball, he dismissed Jitesh Sharma and took a catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh.

He is now, the first uncapped player in the IPL to score 50-plus runs, take a wicket, and bag a catch in an IPL match.

At 20 years and 319 days, he is also the second youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL. Priyam Garg at 19 years and 307 days became the youngest player to score a fifty.

"For me it's like a big contribution for my team and for myself. I have been telling myself that I should believe in myself. The seamers were bowling really well, I didn't want to take on them. I knew that the spinners would come and I wanted to attack them, I just did that," he said.

"The whole tournament, they are bowling slow bouncers and it's really working. I also used the dimensions to get the wicket. I just want to continue this performance with the bat or ball or with the fielding, I just want to be like this," he added.

His all-round performance got him the Player of the Match Award.

AGENCIES
