Select your Indian team for the 1st Test

Last updated on: November 13, 2019 08:32 IST

Photograph: ICC/Twitter

With a massive 240 points against its name, India go into the opening Test against Bangladesh in Indore as runway leaders in the World Test Championships.

Virat Kohli's men lock horns with a fairly inexperienced Bangladesh at the Holkar stadium and it could be a stroll in the park for the hosts.

This series will kick off Bangladesh's WTC campaign. Following the recent ban on Shakib Al Hasan by the ICC, Bangladesh will be led by Mominul Haque and the all-rounder's absence could play a major role in what way the series tilts.

India will be in high spirits after a superb T20I series win against their eastern neighbour -- winning the series after losing the opening tie.

India's Tests specialists would not have forgotten the manner in which they brutally defeated South Africa in the Test series last month -- both wins coming inside four days. That series helped assuage one of India's major pangs with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal sealing their spots at the top of the order.

Rohit won the man of the series award for his three 100-plus knocks in four innings, including a maiden double century against the Proteas.

Cheteshwar Pujara wasn't at his best, but Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane posted some big scores, boosting India's confidence as far as the batting department is concerned.

Wriddhiman Saha showed off his acrobatic skills while pouching catches in the preceding series which makes him an automatic choice for keeper against the Tigers.

It is the bowling department that will have Kohli and Head Coach Ravi Shastri scratching their heads.

India have decided to retain the same squad that played against the Proteas and once again, Ishant Sharma will helm the bowling along with his pace mates, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

But will India play all three pacers with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or will Kuldeep Yadav get a look in?

The pitch will dictate the team composition, but it will be interesting to see what combination India go in with when the two teams face off in Indore.

Here is your chance to help Kohli and Shastri pick the playing XI for the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh starting on Thursday.

Please click on the boxes below to select your playing XI for the first Test.