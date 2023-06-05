News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sehwag To Help Odisha Train Orphans

Sehwag To Help Odisha Train Orphans

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2023 12:47 IST
IMAGE: Restoration work underway at the site of the triple train accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Odisha, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Photograph: PTI

Virender Sehwag has come forward to help victims of the Odisha train accident.

The horrific crash involving three trains in Balasore has killed 288 people while more than 1,000 are injured.

 

Sehwag said he will provide free education to the children whose parents have lost their lives in the train accident at his school, the Sehwag International School in Jhajjar, Haryana.

'In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at @sehwag.school's boarding facility,' Sehwag, who is the only Indian sportsperson so far to come forward to help.

'Prayers for all families and a big round of applause to all the the brave men and women who have been at the forefront of the rescue operations and the medical team and volunteers who have been voluntarily donating blood,' Sehwag posted on Instagram.

'We are together in this  #odishatrainaccident.'

