SEE: Tendulkar urges people to follow govt advice to contain COVID

Last updated on: March 26, 2020 20:32 IST

Former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday appealed to the countrymen to adhere to guidelines of governments and health authorities to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He posted a video and wrote on his Twitter handle: "The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19. Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice. @MoHFW_INDIA."

Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: PTI Sachin Tendulkar.

"As we go through a tough phase, it is important that all of us co-operate with each other. There are reports of patients running away from hospitals after being tested positive or those who have been advised to follow the home quarantine instructions are roaming outside. This will not help you or the community. The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover in the best possible manner. So, it is important that we all follow their advice," Sachin said in a video.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.

Till now, 42 people have been cured or discharged while 13 people have died. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the contagious disease.