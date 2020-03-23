See: Pathan brothers donate masks to help fight Coronavirus

Source:

Edited By:

March 23, 2020 20:21 IST

IMAGE: Irfan and Yusuf Pathan with their father Mehmood Khan Pathan. Photograph: Twitter

In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers and brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Former India speedster Irfan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, posted a video on Twitter where he stated that the duo bought the masks in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father, and that the masks will be distributed to the Vadodara health department, who will in turn distribute it to the needy.

"Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don't gather crowd!@iamyusufpathan #corona it's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us….”

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 490. The global death toll has passed 15,000 with close to 350,000 confirmed cases.