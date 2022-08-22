Pathan Yorks Waqar!

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan sends another Pakistan batsman packing during the 2015 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Photograph: Pal Pillai/Getty Images

Irfan Pathan savaged Waqar Younis after the Pakistan pace bowling legend tweeted that Shaheen Afridi's injury is a big relief for India.

'Shaheen's injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won't be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022. Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,' Waqar tweeted.

Shaheen played a key role in Pakistan's 10 wicket win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup game on October 24, 2021 when he dismissed openers K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the first three overs before dismissing Virat Kohli.

Shaheen hurt his knee during the Sri Lanka Test series which has ruled him out of the Asia Cup and the T20I series against England.

'It's a relief for other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia Cup!' Irfan told Waqar.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will miss the Asia Cup with injuries.