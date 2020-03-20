Virat Kohli hails medical professionals' efforts to fight coronavirus

Source:

March 20, 2020

IMAGE: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli urged people to adhere to the norms put in place. Photograph: PTI Photo

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, hailed all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets in which he also urged people to adhere to the norms put in place. "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

In another tweet, Kohli wrote: "Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly.

"The whole world is going through a very serious phase of crisis at this time. Generally, whenever a natural crisis comes, it is limited to a few countries or states. But this time this crisis is such, which has put the entire human race in crisis all over the world," Modi said in his address to the nation.

"In these two months, 130 crore citizens of India have fought the coronavirus epidemic firmly and took necessary precautions. The belief that we are not prone to the global coronavirus pandemic is not right. Hence, it is important that every Indian should be alert," he added.

Modi also appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.