Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Kambli congratulates Tendulkars in song on Silver wedding

SEE: Kambli congratulates Tendulkars in song on Silver wedding

May 26, 2020 21:32 IST
IMAGE: Vinod Kambli, left, with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli presented his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar with a special gift on his 25th wedding anniversary.

VIDEO: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Kambli sang a mash up of some top romantic songs from Hindi movies and dedicated them to Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Monday.

 

"Wish a very happy wedding anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Tendulkar! Dedicating a mashup of songs for your partnership of 25 Years Not Out! @sachintendulkar," Kambli says in the video posted on Instagram.

Tendulkar, himself, celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday by preparing a surprise sweet dish for his family.

"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar said in the video posted on Instagram.

