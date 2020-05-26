SEE: Kambli congratulates Tendulkars in song on Silver wedding

May 26, 2020 21:32 IST

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli, left, with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli presented his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar with a special gift on his 25th wedding anniversary.

VIDEO: Vinod Kambli/Instagram



Kambli sang a mash up of some top romantic songs from Hindi movies and dedicated them to Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Monday.

"Wish a very happy wedding anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Tendulkar! Dedicating a mashup of songs for your partnership of 25 Years Not Out! @sachintendulkar," Kambli says in the video posted on Instagram.



Tendulkar, himself, celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday by preparing a surprise sweet dish for his family.



"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar said in the video posted on Instagram.