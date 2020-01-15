News
See: Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede Stadium

See: Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede Stadium

Source: PTI
January 15, 2020 12:01 IST

Students held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens during the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Wearing white t-shirts, the students held banners that read 'No CAA', 'No NPR' and 'NO NPC'. They, however, left before the end of Indian innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

They belonged to a group called Mumbai Against CAA.

Fahad Ahmad, a student leader from the Tata Institute of Sciences (TISS), has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA agitation in Mumbai.

Social media was abuzz that people wearing black clothing were not allowed inside the stadium by security guards fearing protests, but a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council official claimed that no such diktat was issued.

"There was no diktat about any colour, no posters of any sort were permitted inside the stadium as it was the instruction from the local police," the MCA member said.

Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede

Source: PTI
