Second Test will finish within 4 days: Harbhajan

Source:

Edited By:

February 13, 2021 16:33 IST

'This Test match will be over in 3 or 3 an half days'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Saturday, said that he thinks the ongoing second Test between India and England will get over in 3 to 3 and half days looking at the condition of the pitch.

"First session of the test match. Ball spinning like 8th day of the match #INDvsENG this Test match will be over in 3 or 3 an half days I guess," tweeted Harbhajan.

The wicket in the first Test of the series hadn't provided this much assistance to the spinners, but the second Test is turning out to be a completely different story on the same ground in Chennai as spinners are having a field day on the very first day of the Test.

As the Chepauk pitch continues to provide assistance to the spinners on the very first day of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan had also termed the wicket as a 'beach' on Saturday.

"If England wins this week having lost the toss on this pitch ... it will be a remarkable victory ... #INDvENG," tweeted Vaughan.