Sarfaraz, Jurel and Dayal released from Indian squad for Irani Cup

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan, left, will be linking up with the Mumbai side while Dhruv Jurel will be joining the ROI squad. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were on Monday released from the Indian Test side to participate in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.

The Irani Cup contest, between the Rest of the India side and the winner of the previous Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, will be played from Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the #IraniCup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow,” the BCCI said in a post in 'X'.

While former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy winner of the 2023-24 season, India and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad.

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz will be linking up with the Mumbai side which will be missing his younger brother and key batter Musheer Khan, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident last Saturday while traveling with their father and another person from Azamgarh to Lucknow.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jurel and uncapped left-arm fast bowler Dayal will be joining the ROI squad.

While announcing the ROI squad, the BCCI had informed that availability of these three players would be subjected to them not being involved in the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

Squads:

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.