Haris helps Pakistan reach respectable 160 vs Oman

IMAGE: Mohammad Haris sweeps en route to his half-century. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mohammad Haris struck a fluent half-century to guide Pakistan to for 160 for seven against Oman in a Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (0) in the second delivery of the match, caught in plumb in front of the wicket by Shah Faisal.

Ayub went for the review but it was ruled out by the third umpire.

Thereafter, Mohammed Haris (66 off 43 balls) and Sahibzada Farhan (29 off 29) steadied the ship with an 85-run partnership for the second wicket.

In the 10th over, Haris clobbered Sufyan Mehmood over deep mid-wicket for a six to bring up his fifty.

While Haris' fifty ensured a solid start for Pakistan, Farhan struggled for timing at the other end.

Farhan didn't last long as he was caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem (3/31) in the 11th over.

Kaleem struck twin blows in the 13th over to pin Pakistan down.

IMAGE: Oman players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kaleem first dismissed a set Haris, clean-bowled while the batter went for a reverse sweep only to get an inside edge on to the stumps, and then accounted for Pakistan skipper Salman Agha (0), caught by Hammad Mirza of a full toss.

Left-arm medium pacer Shah Faisal (3/34) then accounted for Hasan Nawaz (9), caught by Hassnain Shah at deep point as Pakistan slumped to 120 for 5 in 16.4 overs.

Then came in Mohammad Nawaz (19 off 10 balls) and he took the attack to the opposition, clobbering boundaries in the company of Fakhar Zaman (23 not out) to take Pakistan forward.

While Nawaz struck two consecutive boundaries off Hassnain Shah in the 18th over, Zaman too struck a four in the same over.

Nawaz played a good hand before perishing in the final over in search of quick runs.

Zaman was stranded in one end, accumulating 23 runs off 16 balls.