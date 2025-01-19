HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals pull off thrilling chases

MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals pull off thrilling chases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
January 19, 2025 11:02 IST

Ryan Rickelton smashed 89 off only 39 balls as MI Cape Town scored a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 in Cape Town on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton smashed 89 off only 39 balls as MI Cape Town scored a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 in Cape Town on Saturday. Photograph: sportzpics.co.za

Two Western Cape teams, MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, pulled off brilliant run chases in the SA20 in Cape Town on Saturday.

After missing a couple of matches, Ryan Rickelton returned to the MI Cape Town line-up and made an immediate impact with a fabulous 89 off only 39 balls (8x4s, 6x6s) to power the home team to a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings.

In the other game, Joe Root delivered a T20 masterclass to steer the Royals to an equally thrilling eight-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals at Centurion.

 

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a superb 61 from just 38 balls (6x4s, 3x6s). Du Plessis passed 11,000 T20 career runs in the process - the most by any South African batter.

Devon Conway (35 off 31 balls) played the supporting role in the 97-run first wicket partnership, but a middle-order collapse saw the Super Kings lose four wickets for the addition of just nine runs.

Joe Root scored 92 not out off 60 balls as Paarl Royals beat Pretoria Capitals at Centurion with two balls to spare.

IMAGE: Joe Root scored 92 not out off 60 balls as Paarl Royals beat Pretoria Capitals at Centurion with two balls to spare. Photograph: sportzpics.co.za

The architect of JSK's fall was surprisingly brought on by Reeza Hendricks's  (2/11) part-time off spin.

England's double World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow reignited the JSK innings with 43 not out off only 27 balls to lift the visitors to 172/5.

The run-chase was given the perfect start through a 70-run opening stand with Rassie van der Dussen (39 off 24 balls) in just 6.4 overs. Van der Dussen's run out was merely a speedbump with Rickleton and Hendricks continuing the carnage with a 92-run partnership off only 49 balls.

Hendricks finished unbeaten on 34 as the bonus point was achieved with one ball remaining that set off raucous applause within a vibrant Newlands.

Earlier on Saturday, Root struck 92 not out off 60 balls as the Royals chased down the Capitals' 212/5 with just two balls to spare.

The former English captain's innings was a masterpiece of placement, timing and innovation and showed that a T20 innings can consist of more than just power.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
