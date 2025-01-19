MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals pull off thrilling chases

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton smashed 89 off only 39 balls as MI Cape Town scored a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 in Cape Town on Saturday. Photograph: sportzpics.co.za

Two Western Cape teams, MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, pulled off brilliant run chases in the SA20 in Cape Town on Saturday.

After missing a couple of matches, Ryan Rickelton returned to the MI Cape Town line-up and made an immediate impact with a fabulous 89 off only 39 balls (8x4s, 6x6s) to power the home team to a seven-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings.

In the other game, Joe Root delivered a T20 masterclass to steer the Royals to an equally thrilling eight-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals at Centurion.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a superb 61 from just 38 balls (6x4s, 3x6s). Du Plessis passed 11,000 T20 career runs in the process - the most by any South African batter.

Devon Conway (35 off 31 balls) played the supporting role in the 97-run first wicket partnership, but a middle-order collapse saw the Super Kings lose four wickets for the addition of just nine runs.

IMAGE: Joe Root scored 92 not out off 60 balls as Paarl Royals beat Pretoria Capitals at Centurion with two balls to spare. Photograph: sportzpics.co.za

The architect of JSK's fall was surprisingly brought on by Reeza Hendricks's (2/11) part-time off spin.

England's double World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow reignited the JSK innings with 43 not out off only 27 balls to lift the visitors to 172/5.

The run-chase was given the perfect start through a 70-run opening stand with Rassie van der Dussen (39 off 24 balls) in just 6.4 overs. Van der Dussen's run out was merely a speedbump with Rickleton and Hendricks continuing the carnage with a 92-run partnership off only 49 balls.

Hendricks finished unbeaten on 34 as the bonus point was achieved with one ball remaining that set off raucous applause within a vibrant Newlands.

Earlier on Saturday, Root struck 92 not out off 60 balls as the Royals chased down the Capitals' 212/5 with just two balls to spare.

The former English captain's innings was a masterpiece of placement, timing and innovation and showed that a T20 innings can consist of more than just power.