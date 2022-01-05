News
Captain Kohli 'will be fit very soon', says Pujara

Captain Kohli 'will be fit very soon', says Pujara

Source: PTI
January 05, 2022 22:41 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India’s captain Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa just before start because of upper back spasm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara threw light on the fitness of skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg due to back spasm, saying he is getting better.

 

"Officially, I cannot reveal anything more, but now he (Kohli) is definitely getting better and I feel that he will be fit very soon," Pujara said, during a media interaction on Wednesday.

Kohli was ruled out of the second Test just before start of the game because of upper back spasm and K L Rahul led the side in the crucial match.

Rahul said at the toss that Kohli is expected to be available for the third and final Test, starting January 11, in Cape Town.

Pujara said the exact status on Kohli's fitness will come from team physio.

Kohli, who is battling a prolonged lean patch, will thus not be able to play his landmark 100th Test in the series-finale at Cape Town.

As per the Indian team's fixtures, if all goes well, he will now play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru in February, provided he plays the third and final match of the ongoing series against South Africa.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

