News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA crushed by scoreboard pressure, Markram admits

SA crushed by scoreboard pressure, Markram admits

Source: PTI
June 30, 2024 02:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gutted for the time being, says Aiden Markram acknowledging scoreboard pressure

Aiden Markaram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSA/X

A 'gutted' South Africa captain Aiden Markram conceded that 'scoreboard pressure' got to his team in the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados.

India, riding on a Virat Kohli special of 76 and some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, out-maneuvered South Africa, which features some of the most explosive hitters in the shortest format, including Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs among others. The Proteas were in the hunt but in the end, fell just short in a chase of 176.

"Gutted for the time being, it will take some time to have a good reflection on this. Hurts quite a bit, but full credit to the bowlers and everyone else in this team," Markram said in the post-match presentation.

"We bowled well, there wasn't a lot to work with and restrict them to a chaseable total. We batted well, came down to the wire in a great game of cricket but not quite there for us today," he added.

Markram acknowledged the pressure of the chase proved too much for his players. The South Africans thus continued to live with the chokers' tag, having failed to complete the job after Klaasen brought them within touching distance with his searing 27-ball 52.

"We've seen a lot of our games, it isn't over till the last ball is bowled. We never got comfortable and there was always scoreboard pressure. Having said that, this was a really good game which proves that we were worthy finalists," Markram said.

"Hopefully this sets us up in a really good way, we pride ourselves on competing and hopefully we can put our skill to good use," he concluded.

The South African dugout was crestfallen even as the Indian players huddled in jubilation.

Most of Proteas players looked shattered after the final over in which Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets, ensuring that the South Africans would head back home with unhealed scars. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I knew I could shine': Hardik silences critics
'I knew I could shine': Hardik silences critics
'Job done, now emotions are taking over': Bumrah
'Job done, now emotions are taking over': Bumrah
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
Incredible India! Bumrah & Co shine as SA choke
Incredible India! Bumrah & Co shine as SA choke
'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli
'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli
PIX: Italy sent packing from Euro 2024 by Switzerland
PIX: Italy sent packing from Euro 2024 by Switzerland

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli

'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli

Incredible India! Bumrah & Co shine as SA choke

Incredible India! Bumrah & Co shine as SA choke

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances