Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

January 26, 2024 23:40 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root's abrupt withdrawal from the bowling attack was as baffling as his delayed introduction into it. Photograph: BCCI

England picked three specialist spinners for the series opener against India but it was their handling of part-timer Joe Root that intrigued many after the second day's play on Friday.

Opening the bowling with Root to neutralise India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had been England captain Ben Stokes's stated plan considering how off-spinners trouble left-handed batters by turning the ball away from them.

Root, however, was content playing the designated ball-shiner's role in Thursday's final session while Jaiswal (80) went after England's inexperienced spin attack in general and debutant Tom Hartley in particular.

 

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former India spinner Anil Kumble felt England missed a trick by not using Root's off-spin earlier and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also questioned the decision.

England made amends when play resumed on day two and the ploy to begin with Root immediately paid off as he dismissed Jaiswal with his fourth delivery.

At 123-2, India were halfway through their immediate task of matching England's first-innings 246 after Jaiswal's fireworks, which helped the hosts finish the day with a chunky lead of 175 with three wickets in hand.

Root could have finished with three wickets in his first four overs but wicketkeeper Ben Foakes spilled a tough catch from KL Rahul when the batter was yet to open his account, and Stokes lost sight of a miscued shot from Shubman Gill at mid-off.

Finally an England bowler had managed to put pressure on the local batters but Root was surprisingly taken out of the attack despite a tidy opening spell.

He was recalled to bowl another couple of overs before the lunch break but both Rahul, who went on to smash 86, and Shreyas Iyer were well set by then.

For many, Root's abrupt withdrawal from the bowling attack was as baffling as his delayed introduction into it.

The former England captain went on to dismiss Srikar Bharat and finished with figures of 2-77.

"The beauty of having Joe Root is that he knows...how to create opportunities," England bowling coach Jeetan Patel said.

"That is one thing Joe has -- an ability to think 'how will I take a wicket? How will I change a game?'"

"I think today we saw the typical Joe Root, he creates opportunities."

"Yes, he's going to be hit for boundaries but that's how Joe Root bowls. He bowls attacking deliveries, he asks attacking questions. He was fantastic I thought."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
