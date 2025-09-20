HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit's Wisdom, Kohli's Wit: What Jaiswal Learnt

September 20, 2025 10:30 IST

'When you are around him or talk to him, you learn a lot -- in fact, just by watching him, you can learn so much.'

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal together scored 1,269 runs in 28 innings. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

From Rohit Sharma's mentorship to Virat Kohli's humour, Yashasvi Jaiswal shared how India's cricketing giants influenced his journey -- on the field with partnerships, and off it with lessons and laughter.

Rohit and Jaiswal together scored 1,269 runs in 28 innings, and the southpaw revealed just how big an influence the former India Test captain has been on his growth. Speaking to Mashable India, Jaiswal described Rohit as both a mentor and a role model.

'I really enjoy being with Rohit bhai. He has taught me so much and helped me a lot in developing myself, both mentally and overall. He is truly an amazing human being. When you are around him or talk to him, you learn a lot --in fact, just by watching him, you can learn so much,' Jaiswal said.

On Kohli, Jaiswal lifted the curtain on the legendary batter's lighter side, recalling how his sharp wit and humour kept the atmosphere buzzing. Across 10 innings together, the pair added 361 runs, but for Jaiswal, the memories go far beyond the numbers.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal lifted the curtain on Virat Kohli's lighter side, recalling his sharp wit and humour. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

'Paaji is amazing, really strong. Ive batted with him many times. He's so much fun, and he's really funny too. If you spend time with him, you'll just keep laughing, it's a different level altogether. If he tells you something about someone, he'll explain it in full detail -- it's incredible. He's so sharp.

'Like, if you ask me to explain something in a funny way, I might try but it won't come out funny. But if he says it, then 100 percent you'll end up laughing for sure,' Jaiswal revealed.

Jaiswal had the privilege of walking out with Rohit and Kohli in their farewell Test series before they retired from the format in May 2025 -- an experience he says will stay with him forever.

