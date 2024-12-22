Rohit's sweetest birthday message for wife Ritika

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma shared a series of photos with Ritika. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his wife Ritika Sajdeh's birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The couple, married for six years, recently welcomed their second child, Ahaan.

Rohit shared a series of photos with Ritika, capturing moments from their travels, including a romantic shot near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In his touching message, he wrote, 'Many many happy returns of the day Rits. I’m grateful to walk through life knowing you’re beside me. Have a good one.'

Fans joined in the celebrations, showering love on the couple and wishing Ritika a wonderful birthday.