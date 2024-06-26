Rohit: 'Staying cool, calm' key to semi-final success

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match on Monday. Photograph: BCCI / X

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma expressed the team's determination to maintain composure and simplicity as they prepare for the high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Sharma acknowledged the team's struggle with a fear of failure in the past and emphasized the desire to respond to England's dominant victory over them in 2022.

"It is a bit of both," said Rohit when asked whether his side has been let down by fear of failure or bad luck in its past quests for a world title.

"We want to treat this as a normal game. We don't want to be talking about that it is a semi-final. We are enjoying each other's company and we need carry on. It is a knockout game. If you think too much it doesn't help," he asserted.

Sharma highlighted the team's intention to approach the semi-final as just another game to prevent unnecessary pressure. He stressed the importance of playing smart cricket and maintaining a calm demeanour.

Sharma outlined the team's continued focus on simplicity, role clarity, and empowering players to make informed decisions on the field.

"It is important to stay cool and calm. Staying calm has worked for me over the years. Sometimes you can lose cool as well. I am happy to let you do what you want but if is at cost of the team then I won't let it happen. Indian cricket teams is always under pressure. Most of the guys are used to it."

Reflecting on the tournament's challenging conditions, Sharma emphasized the team's consistent approach and the significance of staying composed, particularly under immense pressure.

Regarding the team's strategy for the semi-final, Sharma indicated that they would evaluate the conditions before making a decision on the composition of the playing XI, considering the favourable conditions for spin bowling in the Caribbean