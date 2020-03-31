News
Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to fight coronavirus

Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to fight coronavirus

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 31, 2020 11:32 IST

'We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet.

Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.

 

He has given Rs 5 lakh to 'Zomato Feeding India', which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," tweeted the elegant right handed batsman on Tuesday morning.

Rohit joined the list of top sportsmen comprising batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, his skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and his Test team-mate Ajinkya Rahane among others who have generously donated for the cause.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the pandemic with the positive cases in the state standing at 225 till Tuesday morning.

In India, according to the union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
