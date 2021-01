January 06, 2021 13:07 IST

A fit-again Rohit Sharma returned to India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Source: © Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.