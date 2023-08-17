'Rohit needs to be more aggressive'

Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma showcased his dominance in the Test series in the West Indies series.

With a rapid half century, he not only secured his fastest Test career milestone, but also led Team India to a record-setting innings at Queen's Park Oval in the second Test.

Drawing inspiration from Bazball -- the way the English cricket team plays Tests these days -- India set a new benchmark for the fastest team 100 in Test cricket.

The question arises: Can Bazball's aggressive style thrive in the Indian cricket context?

Should other teams embrace England's approach to playing the longest format?

The legendary Kapil Dev advocates an aggressive approach in Test cricket, suggesting that more teams should adopt the Bazball mindset.

While acknowledging Rohit's batting skill, Kapil Paaji emphasises the need for even more aggression in Rohit's captaincy.

'Bazball is truly captivating. The England-Australia series showcased one of the most riveting contests I've witnessed in recent times. I believe cricket should embody that spirit,' asserts Kapil Paaji.

'Rohit is undoubtedly skilled, yet a surge in aggression is essential. Teams, not just India, must align their strategy with England's proactive style. Every cricketing nation should rally around this ethos where victory takes precedence over playing for draws,' Paaji told The Times of India newspaper.

Paaji also emphasises the significance of domestic cricket. 'Domestic cricket forms the bedrock,' he asserts.

'How many domestic matches have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other top players been a part of recently?' Paaji asks.