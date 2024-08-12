Rohit, Kohli To Play Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could feature in one round of Duleep Trophy ahead of the two Test series against Bangladesh next month. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli are likely to feature in the Duleep Trophy, with the national selectors wanting all the players to be available for the domestic red-ball tournament to be played next month ahead of the two Test series against Bangladesh.

Apart from Rohit and Kohli, the selectors have also asked Shubman Gill, K L Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surykumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav have been asked to play in the Duleep Trophy, said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.



'However, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't be playing the tournament as he has been given a prolonged rest period. The selectors are also set to have a discussion on his inclusion for the two Tests against Bangladesh as India have a gruelling 10 Tests line-up in the next four months including 5 in Australia. With the pitches for Bangladesh series expected to spin friendly and Mohammed Shami closing in on return, Bumrah may be rested for the series,' the The Indian Express report further adds.

Shami, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since last November, is likely to make his comeback to competitive cricket during the Duleep Trophy after a long injury lay-off.

The Duleep Trophy, which starts on September 5, will be played in a new format this season, with the national selectors picking the four squads --- India A, India B, India C and India D.



The tournament which will be played at the Rural Development Trust stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, is not connected by air transport. And with all their star players agreeing to play in the Duleep Trophy, the BCCI is looking to have a few games at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.



The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection panel wants all the Test players to feature in the first round of the Duleep Trophy ahead of the two Test series against Bangladesh next month.

The Indian team will also have a short camp in Chennai before the Test series, which starts on September 19.



Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will get another chance to revive his red ball career as he is likely to be picked for the Duleep Trophy.



But Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unlikely to be included in any Duleep Trophy team as the selectors have already made up their mind to look past the veteran stalwarts despite the duo featuring regularly for their domestic teams in the past few seasons.