HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Robin Uthappa grilled by ED for 8 hours!

Robin Uthappa grilled by ED for 8 hours!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 23:50 IST

x

Robin Uthappa

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case linked to online betting app 1xBet. Photograph: BCCI

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for over eight hours and recorded his statement in a money laundering case linked to online betting app 1xBet, officials said.

Uthappa, 39, reached the agency's office in New Delhi around 11 am and left around 7.30 pm.

The former India batter was questioned and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case, the officials said.

The federal probe agency has questioned former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan apart from former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over the last few weeks as part of this investigation.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood have been summoned for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively by the ED in the same case.

The investigation into the operations of the 1xBet betting app is part of the ED's wider probe against such platforms on allegations of duping numerous people of crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes.

According to Curacao-registered 1xBet, the company is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages.

Some other sportspersons, movie actors, online influencers and celebrities are expected to be

questioned by the agency in the coming days as part of this probe.

The ED's line of investigation, according to sources, is to know from the celebrities as to how they were contacted by the said betting company seeking their endorsement, the nodal person(s) for contact in India, the mode of payment (cash through hawala or banking channel) and place of the payment (in India or abroad), etc.

The agency, while recording the statements of the cricketers and actors, is understood to be asking them if they knew that online betting and gaming was illegal in India. It has also asked them to furnish a copy of their contracts and all relevant email and paper documentation made by them with 1xBet.

The agency is also looking at the end use of the money taken by the celebrities to check if any of them can be categorised as the "proceeds of crime" under the PMLA, according to the sources.

The Union government recently banned real money online gaming in India by bringing a legislation.

The ED, during a recent national meeting of its senior officers in Jammu and Kashmir, has also decided to initiate "focused strategies" to investigate financial crimes arising from this sector linked to alleged illegal betting and gaming.

 

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies undertaken before the government ban, there were about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps out of which half were regular users.

The online betting app market in India was estimated to be worth over US$ 100 billion which was stated to be growing at the rate of 30 per cent, according to experts.

The government has told Parliament that it has issued 1,524 orders from 2022 till June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!
Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
'Pakistan can beat India if General Munir...': Imran
'Pakistan can beat India if General Munir...': Imran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 2

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 3

A Peek Inside Star Homes

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple2:15

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar2:55

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV