Road Safety: Tendulkar, Yuvraj power India to victory

Last updated on: March 13, 2021 23:45 IST

IMAGE: India Legends opener Sachin Tendulkar plays the reverse sweep during the match against South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series, in Raipur, on Saturday. Photographs: Road Safety World Series

India's batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock and took Raipur by storm in their inimitable style as India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa Legends in Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, on Saturday.

South Africa, chasing 205 to win, were restricted to 148 for 7 in 20 overs.



The batting maestro got his maiden half century of the tournament while the stylish south-paw showed his true colours with an unbeaten 52 in India's huge win.



This win took India back to the top spot with 16 points overtaking Sri Lanka in Net Run Rate.



Tendulkar cracked a 37-ball 60 with nine boundaries and a six, while Yuvraj starred with a 22-ball 52 not out with six towering sixes including four in succession and two four.



Subramaniam Badrinath contributed with 42 (34b, 2x6, 4x4) before being carried away by his teammates after he injured his right hamstring. The tall Yusuf Pathan, too, joined the party with his big hits by contributing a quickfire 10-ball 23 with two fours and as many sixes.



Being put into bat first by South Africa captain Jonty Rhodes, the 50,000 plus crowd in Raipur thundered 'Sachin, Sachin' as Tendulkar walked out to bat with his opening partner Virender Sehwag.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh celebrates after completing his half-century.

This was supposed to be the Tendulkar night. Like a man on mission, Tendulkar, whose previous highest score was 36 in the tournament, was all determined to put up a show. As he executed those copybook back-foot punches through covers and the classical straight drive to pacer South African legend Makhaya Ntini, the spectators jumped out of their seats in joy. In the next over, Sehwag was sent home by Garnett Kruger.



Tendulkar, however, continued his domination alongside Subramaniam Badrinath. He also hit Thandi Tshabalala for six over the off-spinner's head. The duo stitched together 95 runs for the second wicket before Tendulkar went for an extravagant shot over the covers against Monde Zondeki and ended up holing out to Tshabalala. Later, Badrinath, too, returned home retired hurt.



It was Yuvraj show all the way till the end. The south-paw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics of six sixes in one over of Stuart Broad when he sent seeamer Zander de Bruyn for four sixes in a row in the 18th over to propel India to a huge 204 for 3 in their 20 overs.



Brief scores:

India Legends 204/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52 not out) beat South Africa 148/7 in 20 overs (Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48; Yusuf Pathan 3/34, Yuvraj Singh 2/18)