Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with Dhoni

Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with Dhoni

December 26, 2019 09:15 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant shared a picture with MS Dhoni along with his two other friends. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant celebrated Christmas with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his friends on Wednesday.

 

Taking to Twitter, Pant shared a picture with Dhoni along with his two other friends.

"Wishing you a #MerryChristmas. May the festive season bring peace, joy and happiness to all," he captioned the post.

The 22-year-old featured in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, which India won by 2-1, and returned to the form with 117 runs in three matches.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he had last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

Source: ANI
