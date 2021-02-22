Reverse swing won't be a factor in 3rd Test, says Anderson

Source:

Edited By:

February 22, 2021 12:37 IST

'From how we've bowled it in the nets I would be very surprised if it does reverse.'

IMAGE: Veteran England pacer James Anderson doesn't expect reverse swing be a factor in the third day-night Test against India with the pink ball, starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

James Anderson might have torn apart India's batting line-up in the opening Test in Chennai but the veteran England pacer doesn't expect reverse swing be a factor in the third day-night Test with the pink ball, starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Talking about the SG pink ball, which will be used in the third Test, he stated that the ball feels quite similar to other brands like Dukes used in England or Kookaburra in Australia.



"It doesn't feel a lot different (to other brands of pink ball). What we have found with all the pink balls, it seems like they have an extra bit of lacquer on them so it feels a bit more plastic, the coating, rather than on the red ball where you can feel the leather," said Anderson, who produced a masterclass with the ball on Day 5 of the opening Test to lead England to a 227-run victory.



"It feels very similar to the Dukes in the hand. I think we will be unlikely to see reverse. It depends on the pitch - if the pitch is really abrasive you might see a bit of reverse, but from how we've bowled it in the nets I would be very surprised if it does reverse," he further added.



"It may well stay a bit harder for longer. We'll have to wait and see how it reacts after 40-50 overs," said Anderson, who was rested for the second match in Chennai, which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series at 1-1.



The visitors have been practicing with various pink balls to get into the groove but Anderson highlighted that England's initial plans will be on the same lines as they would have with the red ball.



"I don't think we'll bowl any differently to how we normally bowl with the red ball. We'll be assessing conditions as we do and bowl accordingly. If it's swinging around we'll be more attacking, bowl a fuller length, have extra catchers in. If not, we'll go a little bit more defensive."



"It's all about assessing the conditions. We've got a couple of balls that are really old we've been practising with that are doing absolutely nothing and I think it's important we do that because you still need the option of taking wickets when it's not swinging around," he said.