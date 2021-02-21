News
Gambhir's advice to Team India ahead of pink-ball Test

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 21, 2021 23:17 IST
Don't think much about WTC, focus on pink-ball Test: Gambhir

Team India

IMAGE: Team India at a practice session at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

Ahead of the third Test against England, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli-led side should focus on the pink-ball Test rather than thinking about the World Test Championships (WTC).

 

The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning February 24 at the Motera Stadium.

If India wins the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the WTC.

"Every Test match is important, one should not keep on thinking about the World Test Championship. The team should focus on this pink-ball game. I think it would be a good Test match," Gambhir said.

India had achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series. As a result, the Virat Kohli-led side has also reached the second spot in WTC standings.
India and England will lock horns in a pink-ball Test at Motera Stadium, beginning February 24. 

