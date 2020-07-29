REVEALED: Kohli's mantra for bowlers

July 29, 2020 09:08 IST

Virat Kohli has supreme batting technique, faster bat speed, fitness and discipline which makes it difficult for bowlers to get him out.

Arguably the finest batsmen currently in the cricketing universe, Virat revealed that before facing a ball he analyses every minute fact about the bowler.

When team-mate Mayank Agarwal asked his skipper about his one ball routine or how he gets ready to face the next ball, Kohli, who has 70 centuries across all formats, said before facing each ball he has a secret routine he religiously follows.

'I analyse everything about the bowler,' he told Mayank on the latest episode of Open Nets with Mayank.

'If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery, what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or was something different with his wrist?' Kohli explained.

'Is he holding the ball in a different way?'

'And that's a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. For that, you need to be aware of what he might bring.'

'When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about 'out nahi hona.' But when you are ready, the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what is best in front of me to come on top in this situation.'

Is it any wonder then that Kohli has the record he has?

86 Test matches. 7,240 runs. 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

248 ODIs. 11,867 runs at an average of 59.33.