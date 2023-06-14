News
Returning Moeen, Bairstow in England's team for 1st Ashes Test

June 14, 2023 20:09 IST
Returning Moeen, Bairstow in team for 1st Ashes Test.

England captain Ben Stokes speaks to his players during a nets session ahead of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes speaks to his players during a nets session ahead of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England on Wednesday named fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in their team for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

 

Anderson and Robinson sat out the one-off Test against Ireland this month with Broad leading the attack and taking five-wickets in the first innings as England skittled out the visitors for 172.

Broad was preferred to Mark Wood, who was England's leading wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia with 17 scalps as captain Ben Stokes opted for the experience of Broad and Anderson, who have taken a combined 1,267 Test wickets.

Jonny Bairstow, who made his return from a freak golf injury to keep wicket against Ireland in his first test for 10 months, was also included.

Three Lions take on Australia in first Test at Edgbaston starting on Friday 16 June

England team for 1st Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
