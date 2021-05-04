Remaining IPL matches to be played in September?

Source:

May 04, 2021 19:48 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals officials in the stands. DC were the table-toppers of IPL 2021 before the tournament was indefinitely postponed. Photograph: BCCI

With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had no option but to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. But the board is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November.

Asked about the situation with regards to the return of the foreign players who were part of the league, the official said: "As mentioned by BCCI earlier as well, it shall be ensured that all the players reach home safely. Planning is on and a clear picture on their travel routes will be out by tomorrow."