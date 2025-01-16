HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB to open WPL 2025! Finals set for Mumbai

RCB to open WPL 2025! Finals set for Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 21:28 IST

x

The third edition of the Women's Premier League will begin on February 14 and for the first the WPL will be played across four cities Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Lucknow, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full schedule.

IMAGE: The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the final on March 15. Photograph: WPL/X

The WPL 2025 will kick start at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both Baroda and Lucknow are hosting the league for the first time, while Mumbai made a return to the host stadium's list.

 

In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the final on March 15.

"The reigning champions RCB will have their first home game on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when they face former title holders Mumbai Indians," the BCCI said in a statement.

Lucknow, who is hosting the league for the first time, will see home team UP Warriorz playing four matches from March 3.

"The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games Eliminator (March 13) and Final," the release said.

The table-toppers will earn a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in Eliminator, for a chance to compete in the final.

Continuing the format from the previous season, all matches in the third edition will be single-headers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Big rule change! IPL to follow ICC's Code of Conduct
Big rule change! IPL to follow ICC's Code of Conduct
Simran Shaikh Returns Home To Dharavi
Simran Shaikh Returns Home To Dharavi
Ira Jadhav, 14, first Indian to hit triple century in U-19 cricket
Ira Jadhav, 14, first Indian to hit triple century in U-19 cricket
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Will active Indian players get BCCI nod to play SA20?
Will active Indian players get BCCI nod to play SA20?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Japanese Beauty Secrets

webstory image 2

5 Cleanest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

6 Nourishing Snacks To Pair With Chai

VIDEOS

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's residence after attack by intruder2:13

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's...

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor arrives at Lilavati hospital0:23

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor arrives at Lilavati hospital

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital0:57

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD