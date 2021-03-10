News
Razzaq claims Pakistan has more talent

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 10, 2021 17:20 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India-Pakistan is the mother of all cricketing battles. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that players from his country should not be compared to Indian cricketers, adding that Pakistan has ‘more talent’.

Razzaq also said that India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam should not be compared to each other as that both are ‘completely different players’.

 

"Firstly, we should not say such a thing (compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam). You can't compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent. If you look at our history, we have so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed," Razzaq said during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it's important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player," he added.

"Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don't compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn't do that as well," he added.

Praising Azam, Razzaq said the player is very talented and will go on to break all the records.

"He (Babar Azam) played under me for five to six years at ZTBL and I never dropped him as captain. He was very talented and a very decent batsman. He proved himself (on the world stage) and is now the number one batsman. If we look after him properly, he will go on to break all the records," he said.

Razzaq feels that local coaches should be hired as they have a better understanding of the players.

"I don't think hiring foreign coaches is the right thing to do. There is a communication gap between players and the coaching staff where foreigners are hired. Whereas, local coaches have a better understanding of players which is why they should be backed instead of experimenting with foreign coaches," he said.

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

