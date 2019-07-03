Rayudu announces shock retirement from all forms of cricket

July 03, 2019 12:50 IST

IMAGE: Rayudu was snubbed by the Indian team management who preferred Mayank Agarwal as replacement for an injured Vijay Shankar in the World Cup squad. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, according to reports.

The middle-order batsman has not stated the reason for his retirement yet. He has, however, said that he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League.

The move comes after Rayudu was snubbed by the Indian team management who preferred Mayank Agarwal as replacement for an injured Vijay Shankar in the World Cup squad.

Rayudu was in the stand-by list for the World Cup but after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar, he failed to board the flight as the selectors and the team management picked Rishabh Pant and Agarwal as replacements.