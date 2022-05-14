News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rayudu announces retirement from IPL; later deletes tweet

Rayudu announces retirement from IPL; later deletes tweet

May 14, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL at the end of the season on Twitter before going on to delete the tweet. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' veteran batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL at the end of the season on Twitter on Saturday before making a U-turn on his decision.

 

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Rayudu tweeted.

However, minutes later the 36-year-old went on to delete the tweet.

"He has not retired," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Rediff.com when asked if Rayudu is retiring at the end of IPL 2022.

Rayudu, who made his IPL debut in 2010, was part of Mumbai Indians' title winning team in 2015 and 2017 before he joined CSK in 2018, where he won two IPL titles.

This season Rayudu has scored 271 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 124, with just one fifty as CSK failed to make it to the play-offs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Rayudu announces shock retirement from first class cricket
Rayudu announces shock retirement from first class cricket
Ambati Rayudu does retirement U-turn
Ambati Rayudu does retirement U-turn
Ambati Rayudu: An innings that never really took off
Ambati Rayudu: An innings that never really took off
Heatwave to worsen in Delhi, temp may touch 47 deg C
Heatwave to worsen in Delhi, temp may touch 47 deg C
'The Archies grew up in front of me'
'The Archies grew up in front of me'
'Good luck and goodbye': Sunil Jakhar quits Congress
'Good luck and goodbye': Sunil Jakhar quits Congress
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Ignored for World Cup, Rayudu retires from cricket

Ignored for World Cup, Rayudu retires from cricket

Why Rayudu decided to come out of retirement

Why Rayudu decided to come out of retirement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances