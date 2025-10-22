HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rawalpindi Test: Defiant tail-enders put SA in command

Rawalpindi Test: Defiant tail-enders put SA in command

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 18:31 IST

x

Simon harmer

IMAGE: Simon Harmer rattled Pakistan's top-order with three quick scalps on Day 3 of the second Test, in Rawalpindi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

SCORECARD

South Africa fought a rearguard action to turn the second Test against Pakistan on its head and take the upper hand after an enthralling third day’s play on Wednesday.

Spinner Simon Harmer took three wickets to leave Pakistan 94-4 at stumps in their second innings, with a slender 23-run lead, but it was the comeback from the South African tail that saw the tourists go on top with two days left.

Seerun Muthusamy scored an unbeaten 89 and Kagiso Rabada a maiden Test 50 as South Africa’s lower order hauled them out of trouble and secured a 71-run lead after they scored 404.

South Africa started the day on 185-4, trailing by 148 runs, and were in trouble when they lost three wickets in the first hour to be 210-7, well behind Pakistan’s first innings total of 333.

But Muthusamy led a comeback as they overhauled the home team’s total. He was stranded 11 runs short of a maiden Test century while Rabada’s 71-run knock, which ended as he was caught slogging, was his highest Test tally. It was only the third time a South African No. 11 batter had scored a Test half-century.

The pair put on 98 for the last wicket after Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj had a 71-run partnership for the ninth wicket, frustrating the Pakistan bowlers. Maharaj was stumped for 30.

The home side snagged their first wicket with the fourth ball of the day, with their 38-year-old debutant Asif Afridi going on to post figures of 6-79.

But his performance was overshadowed by the tourists' tail, which scored 119 runs in the middle session and took the run rate up to 4.67 before being finally dismissed at tea.

 

Pakistan’s reply was full of nerves and saw their opening trio of batters removed cheaply, to be reeling at 16-3 before highly rated Babar Azam came to the crease to wild applause at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He will be key to Pakistan’s chances on Thursday, as he is unbeaten on 49 with Mohammad Rizwan on 16.

Pakistan are ahead in the two-Test series after winning by 93 runs in Lahore last week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
India face selection dilemma as Ro-Ko eye series revival
India face selection dilemma as Ro-Ko eye series revival
'Love to see Kohli, Rohit play domestic cricket'
'Love to see Kohli, Rohit play domestic cricket'
Allan Border blasts Konstas: 'Drop the ramp shot'
Allan Border blasts Konstas: 'Drop the ramp shot'
Pak's Noman Ali closes in on Bumrah in Test Rankings
Pak's Noman Ali closes in on Bumrah in Test Rankings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple3:21

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army1:47

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple2:09

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO