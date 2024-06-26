News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour

Rashid Khan reprimanded by ICC for misbehaviour

Source: PTI
June 26, 2024 23:50 IST
IMAGE: The Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees sanctioned Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan following his actions in the high-intensity match against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI / X

In a display of on-field frustration, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was reprimanded by the ICC for throwing his bat to the ground during their T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred after teammate Karim Janat declined a run opportunity during the final over of Afghanistan's innings.

This outburst was deemed a violation of Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which governs player behaviour on the field.

As a consequence, a demerit point was added to Rashid's disciplinary record. The umpiring team, consisting of Nitin Menon, Langton Rusere, Adrian Holdstock, and Ahsan Raza, reported the offense.

Rashid opted to accept the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, effectively bypassing a formal hearing. The level 1 breach carries a range of potential penalties, including an official reprimand (which he received), a maximum fine of 50% of his match fee, or one to two demerit points.

Despite this incident, Afghanistan emerged victorious in the match against Bangladesh, securing their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Their next hurdle will be a formidable one - facing group winners South Africa in a crucial match to determine who advances to the final.

Source: PTI
