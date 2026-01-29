Rashid Khan: Precision, not predictability, is the key

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has rejected claims that batters have worked him out, saying consistent execution, not new variations, will define his impact at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Leg-spinner and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan insists small lapses in line and length have been the main issue with his bowling lately. Photograph: ANI Photo

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has brushed aside suggestions that batters have "figured him out", insisting that precision, not re-invention, will define his impact as his side gears up for next month's ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

After redefining the role of leg-spinners in T20 cricket over the last decade, Rashid endured comparatively modest returns in the previous two Indian Premier League seasons with Gujarat Titans, prompting debate around predictability.

Key Points Rashid Khan rubbishes suggestions that batters have “figured him out”.

Draws comparison with Mitchell Starc to underline value of hitting the right areas.

Rashid’s IPL returns dipped over the last two seasons, sparking debate over predictability.

"Well, I feel like it's not about like I should be changing my variation or the line and length...things like that," Rashid told PTI Videos in an interaction facilitated by Red Bull.

Rashid's IPL numbers over the last two seasons tell the story of a dip in form after years of elite performance.

After finishing second on the Purple Cap list with 27 wickets in 17 matches in 2023, his wicket tally dropped to 10 in 12 matches in 2024. It further slipped to only nine in 15 matches in 2025 even as his economy climbed above 9 runs per over.

The Afghanistan skipper, however, said the margins in T20 cricket are small and that execution remains decisive.

"...I miss my line a little bit, which I used to be very good at earlier. There is nothing much to worry about...Whenever I miss my line and length, I give runs, that's the only thing I believe," the Afghan skipper added.

Rashid said predictability is often misunderstood, pointing out that elite bowlers succeed because of precision rather than mystery. The World Cup starts February 7 and Afghanistan are placed in group D alongside Nepal, Scotland West Indies and UAE.

"There are lots of bowlers about whom people know what they're going to do, but still they're getting out to them," he said.

"If someone is like Mitch (Mitchell Starc) usually bowls an in-swinger with the new ball, everyone knows but he still gets you out. He only gets you out because he hits the right area consistently and that what matters," he added.

"And I feel like for me also, it's about hitting that area. Even if the batter knows me well, still it's going to be difficult."

Afghanistan have belief going into T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Rashid Khan believes familiarity with Indian and Sri Lankan conditions will help the team. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rashid Khan/X

Afghanistan head into the World Cup on the back of a convincing 2-1 T20I series win over West Indies, a result Rashid said has reinforced belief within the squad.

"...there's good preparation and I think everyone is doing great. Batting-wise, fielding, I think bowling, everything is going well...And hopefully we'll have a good World Cup," Rashid added.

With the tournament scheduled across India and Sri Lanka, Rashid believes familiarity with conditions could work in Afghanistan's favor.

Several players, including Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad, have extensive experience bowling in India.

"All the top players have played a lot of cricket in India and everyone is quite used to the condition," Rashid said.

But he stressed that reputation alone will not carry the team forward.

"You can have the best bowling unit, but still you have to bring up your best game into the match and keep hitting the right area consistently," he said.

"For us, for four spinners Nabi, Mujeeb, Noor and me, it's about keeping things simple and not putting pressure on ourselves," Rashid added.

Afghanistan's historic semi-final appearance in the last edition of the T20 World Cup was built on the same philosophy, Rashid said.

"We never had expectations in mind. We only focused on doing our best on the field. Going into the semi-final was a great achievement for us, we only gave our 100 per cent on the ground and rest was left to be seen on the field itself.

"I feel like the same mentality will be this year as well. Let's just keep things out of our minds and just focus on what we can do the best on the field, what the team requires and what conditions require."

Rashid also spoke about learning from Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, whose calmness under pressure left a strong impression on him.

"He's someone who has been involved in the tougher cricket...When you are the red-ball captain and playing for India and against tough opposition in different conditions, that's the kind of experience you can get from him."