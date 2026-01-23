Ranji Trophy: Gill misfires as Saurashtra hammer Punjab

IMAGE: Shubman Gill failed again in the Ranji Trophy, making a laborious 32-ball 14 as Punjab were handed a thrashing by Saurashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India Test captain Shubman Gill endured another failure in his return to Ranji Trophy.

Gill could make a 32-ball 14 in Punjab's second innings against Saurashtra.

Gill fell for a two-ball duck in the first innings.

Punjab lost the match by 194 runs.

Star batter Shubman Gill endured his second successive unproductive outing as Punjab faltered against Saurashtra spinners, going down by 194 runs on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, in Rajkot, on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 320 on a tough pitch, Gill, Punjab's biggest hope to pull off a win, fell for a 32-ball 14 as the visitors were bundled out for 125 in their second innings.

In the first innings, Gill was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

In both the innings, Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut, who completed a 10-wicket match haul.

Bhut, who took 5 for 33 in the first innings, produced an even better spell a day later, taking 5 for 8 in 10 overs.

The spinners' domination meant that 23 wickets fell on Day 1, while Day 2 saw 17 batters walking back to the hut.

Bhut received splendid support from fellow spinner Dharmendra Jadeja, who picked up five wickets while conceding 55 runs.

There was no real resistance from Punjab batters as Uday Saharan top-scored for them with a 31 off 71 balls.

Earlier, Saurashtra, resuming from their overnight 24 for three, managed a better second innings outing, scoring 286.

From 75 for five, ahead by just 108 runs, the late order batters' fight boosted the home team.

Prerak Mankad led the way with a 41-ball 56. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a 44-ball 46, while Bhut made an unbeaten 37 and Hetvik Kotak contributed a run-a-ball 39.

Saurashtra now have 18 points from six matches, while Punjab stayed at 11 points after six games.



Madhya Pradesh regain command



After making 323 in their first innings, Madhya Pradesh reduced Karnataka to 168 for eight at close on Day 2 at Alur.

Karnataka still trail by 155 runs. Spinner Saransh Jain did maximum damage, taking three wickets for 42 runs.

For Karnataka, opener KV Aneesh remained unbeaten on 80 off 153 balls.



Brief scores:

Saurashtra 172 and 286 all out in 58.5 overs (Prerak Mankad 56, Ravindra Jadeja 46, Parth Bhut 37 not out; Harpreet Brar 5/104, Jass Inder 3/84) beat Punjab 139 and 125 all out in 39 overs (Uday Saharan 31; Parth Bhut 5/8, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/55) by 194 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 323 all out in 116.1 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 87, Rajat Patidar 30, Himanshu Mantri 39, Shubham Sharma 33; Shreyas Gopal 2/56, Vysakh Vijayakumar 2/71, Vidyadhar Patil 3/56) vs Karnataka 168/8 in 56 overs (KV Aneesh 80 batting, Shreyas Gopal 41; Saransh Jain 3/42, Aryan Pandey 2/25).

Goa 209 all out vs Maharashtra 306/8 in 91 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 66, Saurabh Nawale 95 not out; Lalit Yadav 3/95, Arjun Tendulkar 2/42).

Kerala 139 and 21/2 in 5.5 overs vs Chandigarh 416 all out in 115.4 overs (Arjun Azad 102, Manan Vohra 113, Arjit Singh 52, Shivam Bhambri 41; Edhen Apple Tom 4/61).