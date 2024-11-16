News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Mumbai record 9-wicket win over Services

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai record 9-wicket win over Services

Source: PTI
November 16, 2024 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Siddesh Lad hit an unbeaten 73 and put on a 128-run stand with Raghuvanshi to take Mumbai to victory

IMAGE: Siddesh Lad hit an unbeaten 73 and put on a 128-run stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi to take Mumbai to victory. Photograph: Kiind courtesy Siddesh Lad/X

Siddesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made prudent fifties as Mumbai registered a facile nine-wicket win over Services on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in New Delhi on Saturday.

Mumbai, resuming from overnight 24 for one, breezed past the target of 135 in 35.4 overs.

Lad (73 not out, 93b, 8x4, 2x6) and Raghuvanshi (55 not out, 114b, 6x4) milked 128 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand as Mumbai ended up at 137 for one at Palam ground.

With this win, Mumbai maintain their third sport in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds.

 

Services stayed put on the fifth slot with 13 points.

The next round of Ranji Trophy will begin from January 23, 2025 after finishing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy white ball tournaments.

Brief Scores:

In Delhi: Services 240 and 182 all out lost to Mumbai 288 all out and 137 for 1 in 35.4 overs (Siddesh Lad 73 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 55 not out) by 9 wickets.

Mumbai: 6 points; Services: 0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tilak-Sanju shaping a new brand of Indian cricket
Tilak-Sanju shaping a new brand of Indian cricket
Base of Indian cricket is very strong: Surya
Base of Indian cricket is very strong: Surya
Is This India's Team For The Perth Test?
Is This India's Team For The Perth Test?
How To Combat Digital Crime Epidemic
How To Combat Digital Crime Epidemic
Surya, Laxman laud players after 'special win'
Surya, Laxman laud players after 'special win'
'Deepika Conveyed Purest Form Of Love'
'Deepika Conveyed Purest Form Of Love'
What's A Specialised Cardiac Plan?
What's A Specialised Cardiac Plan?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Surya, Laxman laud players after 'special win'
Surya, Laxman laud players after 'special win'
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances