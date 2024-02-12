Ranji Trophy: Jadeja powers Saurashtra to big win

A round-up of the Ranji Trophy matches on Monday.

IMAGE: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja's match haul of 12/131 steered Saurashtra to a comfortable 218-run victory against Rajasthan. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Saurashtra rout Rajasthan



Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja once again did the star turn with career-best figures of 7/32 and played a leading role in Saurashtra's 218-run drubbing of Rajasthan in their Ranji Trophy Group A match in Jaipur on Monday.



Having picked up five wickets in the first innings, Jadeja ended with career-best match figures of 12/131, as the defending champions logged six points from the contest on the fourth and final day.



Resuming on their overnight score of 174/4 and 245 runs ahead, Saurashtra stretched the overall lead before declaring their second innings on 234/6 with Arpit Vasavada remaining not out on 74.

Walking into the middle after Saurashtra had lost their fourth wicket for 74, Vasavada added 102 runs with Player of the Match Sheldon Jackson (49).



Jackson had scored 116 in Saurashtra's first innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 110.



Set a target of 305, thanks to the efforts of Jackson and Vasavada, Rajasthan, who rode on a collective batting display to total 257 in their first innings, simply fell apart in their second essay and were bowled out for 87 in 28.4 overs, bringing the match to an early end.



While Jadeja was the star of the show, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (3/25) gave his colleague great support with his off-break bowling, snaring three wickets to add to his four in the first innings.



That the Saurashtra spinners took 19 of the 20 wickets was a clear indication that the pitch favoured the tweakers.



Having set their opponents a target of over 300 on a final day pitch aiding the spinners, it was always going to be an extremely difficult task for Rajasthan, but Jadeja proved to be too good for the home team batters as they surrendered without a fight.



With Jadeja and Dodiya in their elements, Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals to concede the match.



Brief scores:



Saurashtra 328 and 234/6 decl in 62 overs (Arpit Vasavada 74, Sheldon Jackson 49) beat Rajasthan 257 and 87 all out in 28.4 overs (Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7/32) by 218 runs.



In Pune: Maharashtra: 208 and 371 all out in 121.5 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 86, Ankit Bawne 84; Aditya Thakare 5/54) lost to Vidarbha: 552 and 28/0 in 6 overs by 10 wickets.



Kerala rout Bengal, jump to third spot



Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena grabbed a match haul of 13 wickets on a rank-turner as Kerala crushed Bengal by 109 runs to taste their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season in Thumba.



The win propelled Kerala (14) to third in the Group B table behind leaders Mumbai (30) and Andhra (25).



This was Bengal's second successive defeat of the season as the last edition's runners-up slipped to sixth spot and their knockout qualification hopes are as good as over. Bengal had endured an innings defeat to Mumbai at home in their previous outing.



Spin-bowling all-rounder Saxena followed up his 9/68 in the first innings to pocket 4/104 as Bengal were bowled out for 339 in their tough chase of 449 runs.



Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran completed his second fifty of the match after Bengal resumed the day on 77/2. But Saxena gave the breakthrough first dismissing Anustup Majumdar (16) and then halted Abhimanyu's patient innings for 65.



Playing his penultimate match of his career, veteran Manoj Tiwary also became Saxena's victim falling cheaply for 35. Tiwary has announced that he will finally call it a day after Bengal's last league match against Bihar at Eden Gardens from February 16.



Returning to action after a two-month injury layoff, Bengal premier all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was the lone warrior for as he chipped in with an entertaining 100-ball 80.



Karan Lal gave him support with a 78-ball 40 in an 83-run alliance for the seventh wicket.



But it was just a formality for the visitors with Basil Thampi (2/8 from 2.4 overs) wiping out the tail, first by effecting the run-out of India Test-bound Akash Deep and then dismissing Shahbaz.



Rahane slams fifty as Mumbai bag 3 points



Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane struck his first fifty of Ranji Trophy season, as his 56 not out helped Mumbai bag three points by virtue of their first innings lead over hosts Chhattisgarh in Raipur.



Resuming the day on 97/1 with an overall 98 run lead, Mumbai declared their second essay on 253/6 as both the skippers, Rahane and Amandeep Khare, agreed for a draw before the tea break.



For the home side, left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal returned with 5/63 but that was not enough to bowl Mumbai out.



The sidelined India batter, Rahane's previous scores in this year Ranji Trophy has been 0, 0, 16, 8, 9 and 1. This was his first fifty in nine innings as the Mumbai skipper scored a 78 against Tripura in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December last year.



Assam secure first win of season



Assam also secured their first win of the season, defeating Bihar by nine wickets. Assam now have eight points from six matches, three ahead of bottom-rung Bihar in the eight-team Group B standings in Guwahati.



The day's hero was left-arm spinner Rahul Singh who claimed 5/49 as Bihar were bowled out for 292 following on.



It gave Assam an easy target of 95 as the home side cantered home in 14.2 overs with opener Parvej Musaraf remaining unbeaten on 52, his second fifty of the match.



Brief Scores



In Thumba: Kerala 363 and 265/6 decl vs Bengal 180 and 339 (Shahbaz Ahmed 80, Abhimanyu Easwaran 65). Kerala won by 109 runs.



In Raipur: Mumbai 351 and 253/6 decl (Bhupen Lalwani 59, Ajinkya Rahane 56 not out; Ajay Mandal 5/65) vs Chhattisgarh 350. Match drawn.



In Guwahati: Assam 405 and 100/1 (Parvej Musaraf 52 not out) vs Bihar 207 and following on 292 (Piyush Singh 103, Bipin Saurabh 44; Rahul Singh 5/49). Assam won by nine wickets.