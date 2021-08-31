News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka pooled together

Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka pooled together

Source: PTI
August 31, 2021 09:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saurashtra's players celebrate after winning the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy title

IMAGE: Saurashtra's players celebrate after winning the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy title. Photograph: Saurashtra Cricket/Instagram

Heavyweights Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi have been clubbed in a virtual ‘group of death’ in the Ranji Trophy, which will start from January 5 next year.

Along with the multiple time Ranji champions are Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in the Elite group C.

 

Defending champions Saurashtra are clubbed with Tamil Nadu, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Goa in Elite group D.       

Last year's runners-up Bengal has a relatively easy group (Elite B) with Vidarbha, Haryana, Kerala, Tripura and Rajasthan.

Another interesting group will be Elite group A that has Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Services and Assam.

The Elite E group has Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Chattisgarh and Pondicherry.

The Plate group will comprise Chandigarh, Meghalya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

The six cities where matches will be played are Mumbai (Elite A), Bengaluru (Elite B), Kolkata (Elite C), Ahmedabad (Elite D), Trivandrum (Elite E) and Chennai (Plate).

There will be a five-day quarantine for teams ahead of each game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paralympics: Rubina places 7th in 10m Air Pistol final
Paralympics: Rubina places 7th in 10m Air Pistol final
PIX: Murray gives Tsitsipas match to remember
PIX: Murray gives Tsitsipas match to remember
US Open PICS: Osaka, Halep, Rublev advance
US Open PICS: Osaka, Halep, Rublev advance
Taliban have to earn support by keeping promises: US
Taliban have to earn support by keeping promises: US
How Bankruptcy Law FAILED Home Buyers
How Bankruptcy Law FAILED Home Buyers
Paralympics: Rubina places 7th in 10m Air Pistol final
Paralympics: Rubina places 7th in 10m Air Pistol final
Bell Bottom To Have A Sequel?
Bell Bottom To Have A Sequel?

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

I lost, but this year was a gift: Suarez Navarro

I lost, but this year was a gift: Suarez Navarro

Support Paralympians, Neeraj Tells India

Support Paralympians, Neeraj Tells India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances