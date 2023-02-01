Ranji Quarters: Prabhsimran, Naman give Punjab upper hand

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir struck sparkling centuries to give Punjab the upper hand on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 3 for no loss in reply to Saurashtra's first innings total of 303 all out, Punjab were 327 for 5 from 91 overs at the close of second day for a lead of 24 runs with Prabhsimran and Naman scoring 126 and 131 runs respectively.

Prabhsimran faced 158 balls from which he struck 13 fours and three sixes, while Naman hit nine fours and seven sixes during his 180-ball knock.

Prabhsimran was the first to go at the team score of 212 in the post-lunch session while Naman stayed a little longer and was the third Punjab batsman to get out.

One-down Pukhraj Mann (1), Anmolpreet Singh (9) and Nehal Wadhera (4) did not contribute much but captain Mandeep Singh and wicketkeeper Anmol Malhotra took Punjab past Suarashtra's first innings total.

Mandeep was batting on 39 off 120 balls, while Malhotra was giving him company on 16 off 57 deliveries when the stumps were drawn.

For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya took wickets apiece while Parth Bhut got one.

On the opening day on Tuesday, left-arm spinner Parth Bhut shone with the bat and saved Saurashtra with a gritty 111 not out off 155 balls.

Coming out to bat at number nine, Bhut struck 11 fours and four sixes during his 155-ball unbeaten knock to help Saurashtra post 303 all out in 87 overs after electing to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Brief scores:

Saurashtra 1st innings: 303 in 87 overs.

Punjab 1st innings: 327 for 5 in 91 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 126, Naman Dhir 131; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/82, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 2/58).

Batters put Karnataka in command against Uttarakhand

Karnataka, riding on veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal's unbeaten 103, took a massive 358-run lead against Uttarakhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match in Bengaluru.

On a day when runs flowed freely for the hosts, skipper Mayank Agarwal (83) was involved in a 159-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (82) before Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) too scored half centuries as Karnataka ended the day at 474 for five.

None of the Uttarakhand bowlers seemed effective against the batter-heavy Karnataka side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pace bowler Deepak Dhapola, who had career-best figures of 8/35 in an innings during the Ranji Trophy group phase this season, returning empty-handed on Wednesday.

With the Uttarakhand strike bowler seemingly ineffective, there were four half-centurions and a century-maker in Karnataka's lineup.

Commencing day two at 123 for no loss, overnight batters Agarwal and Samarth, who were on 65 and 54 respectively on Tuesday, flourished in favourable home conditions.

However, the pair departed in quick succession with Uttarakhand pacer Abhay Negi accounting for both in the first session of play.

Their departure, however, didn't end Uttarakhand's misery with Padikkal and Jose guiding the hosts past the 300-run mark. Their partnership yielded 118 runs and broke the back of the visitors' bowlers.

But more misery was about to unfold for the visitors later in the day as veteran all-rounder Gopal struck his fifth first-class century and, in the process, crossed the 3,000-run mark to put Karnataka in an almost invincible position.

Going by Uttarakhand's capitulation in the first innings, Karnataka could declare their innings in the first session and finish the contest on day three itself.

Brief scores:

Uttarakhand 116 vs Karnataka 474 for five in 116 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 82, Mayank Agarwal 83, Devdutt Padikkal 69, Nikin Jose 62, Shreyas Gopal batting 103, Manish Pandey 39; Mayank Mishra 3/31, Abhay Negi 2/82).